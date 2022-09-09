Local expert breaks down future of the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass New is getting answers, on what’s next for the British monarchy following the Queen’s death. Elizabeth’s first son, now becoming King Charles III.

Charles is the longest serving heir to the throne and as he prepares to be crowned king, he has some big shoes to fill, as his mother leaves behind a long legacy.

But he’s not entering into the easiest climate. Experts said the loss of the queen is going to be an additional challenge on top of many other issues currently facing the UK.

“The value of a monarchy in a democracy like Great Britain is that the monarch provides a unifying figure whose sort of above politics,” said Christopher Mitchell, assistant professor of politics and international relations.

All eyes were on Buckingham Palace Thursday, as Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son becomes King Charles III.

First in line for the throne now is Charles’s first son, William, followed by William’s three children. Mitchell said he thinks people are more on board now with Charles as king.

“Back in the 1990s, this was not clear at all, where there was a lot of unhappiness with Charles, especially in the wake of his divorce from Diana. There were a lot of people arguing in the 90′s and the early 2000′s that he should step out of the line of succession and let his eldest son William become the next king,” he said.

But, he’s stepping up to the throne at a time when Great Britain is under a lot of strain.

“They have very high inflation, among the highest of the advanced economies. They have an energy crisis that’s among the worst of the European countries because of their geographic separation from the rest of Europe. There’s obviously the war in Ukraine, which they have been taking a firm stance on...They have continued unrest over Brexit, disputes over how to handle the borders in northern Ireland,” Mitchel said.

The death of a beloved monarch added another layer of uncertainty for Liz Truss, who just became Prime Minister this week.

“Liz Truss is already facing a number of challenges, a number of substantial challenges, maybe the most challenges since winston churchill first became Prime Minister, and she’s going to have to do it at time when this unifying figure who has been the reigning monarch for longer than most britons have been alive is now being replaced by her son,” Mitchell said.

With his new crown, Charles III is going to have to toe the line between politics and his royal duties.

“Charles has historically been more of an advocate of causes, especially environmentalism, but some other more controversial ones, such as advocating for fox hunting and that sort of thing the challenge is going to be that’s okay when you’re the prince in waiting, the crowned prince. It’s not okay when you’re the monarch and you don’t want to be seen as favoring one side or the other, so he’s going to have to work to establish an apolitical reputation, which is going to be especially hard in the shadow of his mother, who was so good at that,” explained Mitchell.

According to Britain’s 10 day plan, King Charles III is set to return to London Friday and the Accession Council will meet. A state funeral service would be held at Westminster on day 10, which would be Sunday the 18th. Queen Elizabeth will be buried on castle grounds next to her husband, Prince Philip.

