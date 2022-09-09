Royal blogger with western Mass. ties reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News spoke with royal blogger and Mount Holyoke graduate, Sarah Binns, who is devastated by the loss of the Queen. She said the death of Prince Philip back in April of 2021 marked the beginning of the end for the Queen.

“I am one of the people for whom she’s been an important part of my life my entire life despite never having met her,” she said.

Binns, a Mount Holyoke alumna-turned independent researcher and blogger of all things royal family shared with Western Mass News her heart break following the death of Queen Elizabeth II She said she had been watching the Queen closely after her husband, Philip’s passing and noticed she had been losing weight pretty rapidly. Binns explained why the timing of the Queen’s death didn’t surprise her.

“Major coincidence that Prince Harry and his wife Megan were in town, they were actually in New Haven and Germany and I also wonder if the Queen thought with the Prime Minister itself and knowing that all her family was actually reachable she just said I’m done,” she said.

Binn pointed out that the British royal family had been under much scrutiny the past few years causing extra strain on the Queen.

“The monarchy has always as an institution embrace colonialism and racism and all these things that don’t really reconcile with the fairytale view of people like me who think all this is amazing kings and queens and palaces and so they really kind of came head to head again with the racism and the colonialism,” she explained.

She also noted that with Prince Harry and Meghan Markel leaving the royal family a void was left in the palace. She now wonders if the Queen’s passing will lead to other members of the royal family stepping up and taking more responsibility. She believes there will be an outpouring of grief across the world similar to when Princess Diana died back in 1997.

“The economy is failing the world is in crisis this is going to eclipse all that,” Binns said.

Like many young women around the world, Binns saw the Queen as a role model and powerful female figure.

“She was doing things that woman weren’t supposed to do,” she said.

Binns told Western Mass News that she believes the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles will be rocky, but she hopes the public will give him a chance to prove himself worthy of the crown.

