Springfield to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield will be holding a special September 11 remembrance ceremony on Friday. This Sunday marks 21 years since the day hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, killing thousands.

Springfield’s September 11 memorial, which sits along the city’s riverfront, features a steel beam from the World Trade Center and lists the names of the 498 first responders who lost their lives that day, most of them firefighters from New York City.

We’re told today’s ceremony is a collaborative effort between the Spirit of Springfield and the Springfield Police and Fire Departments. We caught up with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, who was hard at work setting up. She told Western Mass News what we can expect this year.

“We will have a rollout with vehicles coming over the Memorial Bridge. There will be fire engine, police cars, all emergency vehicles, and then they come up here and then we do the formal part of the ceremony, the ceremonial part with the rifles and the honor guard and so forth,” Matt explained.

The event was originally scheduled for 11 a.m., but it was pushed back so city officials could attend the funeral of former Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be here, along with other city leaders, after paying their respects. Congressman Richard Neal and other state officials will also attend.

