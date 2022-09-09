Suspect arrested for homicide on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Holyoke man has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was granted Wednesday for 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke.

Diaz-Torres was located and arrested Thursday morning.

He was arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in Holyoke District Court. Diaz-Torres is being held without the right to bail. His next court date is scheduled for October 12, 2022.

On Saturday, Police responded to the area of the 100-200 block of Nonotuck Street in Holyoke for a shooting report.

Officers found a man, identified as 25-yar-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

