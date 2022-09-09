Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide
Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide(Hampden District Attorney’s Office)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke District Court. Thursday afternoon, Velez was taken into custody by police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Velez was expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Friday on a murder charge.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett of Holyoke. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Ventulett was found suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived on scene. Ventulett was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A summer-feel continues into early next week
Janna's Weekend Forecast
A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on the world stage in aquabike.
Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship
With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his...
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on the world stage in aquabike.
Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship