Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke District Court. Thursday afternoon, Velez was taken into custody by police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Velez was expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Friday on a murder charge.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett of Holyoke. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Ventulett was found suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived on scene. Ventulett was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

