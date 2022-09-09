Town by Town: September 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.

In Southwick, a golf tournament was held to support the Jimmy Fund ad Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s life-saving mission. The tournament has held at the Ranch Golf Club.

In Westfield, a city-wide tag sale will be held thid weekend. Westfield residents can submit their address to put their house on the Yard Sale Treasure Map app.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.