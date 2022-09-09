Western Mass., national leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -From the United Kingdom to the White House, condolences and words of remembrance are pouring in after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s passing just a few hours ago.

Queen Elizabeth II died at her castle in Scotland Thursday after doctors said they had become concerned about her health.

Shockwaves were sent across the world, after the passing of the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The Queen’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace. This, following news that the Queen was under medical supervision.

According to the palace, her four children were by here side in Scotland when the announcement was made.

Hours later, Prince Harry joined the royal family in Scotland in the wake of his grandmother’s death.

Meanwhile, dozens of onlookers, tourists and well-wishers of Queen Elizabeth II gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.

Pindia Dhedli went to pay her respects.

“She is our queen and always will be,” she said.

In the United States, political leaders also reacted to the news.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released an official statement that reads in part quote:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Representative Richard Neal also commented on the Queen’s death on Twitter writing:

“Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her life of service, dedication to her country, and commitment to peace. The world has lost a historic leader. May Her Majesty rest in peace.”

Upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, her son Charles became king. He is expected to address the public Friday.

As monarch, the Queen is automatically granted a publicly-funded state funeral. Details for the funeral are expected to be released by the palace soon.

