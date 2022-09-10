Annual Mattoon Street Festival kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 49th annual Mattoon Street Art Festival kicked off in Springfield Saturday.

The festivities began at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The free art gallery featured many different local exhibitors, food vendors, and strolling musicians. Artists of all ages were in attendance, including 11-year-old Zoe Rivera Johnson, who started her sticker and clothing design business during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, I started drawing and I didn’t know I was that good nd eventually I drew more and realized I actually am a pretty good artist,” Rivera Johnson said.

Mattoon Street is the longest-running arts festival in the Pioneer Valley.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.