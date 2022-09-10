Annual Mattoon Street Festival kicks off in Springfield

Annual Mattoon Street Festival kicks off in Springfield
Annual Mattoon Street Festival kicks off in Springfield(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 49th annual Mattoon Street Art Festival kicked off in Springfield Saturday.

The festivities began at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The free art gallery featured many different local exhibitors, food vendors, and strolling musicians. Artists of all ages were in attendance, including 11-year-old Zoe Rivera Johnson, who started her sticker and clothing design business during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, I started drawing and I didn’t know I was that good nd eventually I drew more and realized I actually am a pretty good artist,” Rivera Johnson said.

Mattoon Street is the longest-running arts festival in the Pioneer Valley.

