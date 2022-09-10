Bishop Naylor Community celebration honors local leader’s dedication

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Bishop Naylor Community celebration was held on the corner of King Street and Eastern Avenue.

The annual celebration honors Bishop Naylor and his dedication to Springield and its residents. The event included prayers for the community, haircuts for children and much more.

“Bishop Naylor wants to empower people whether young or old...A hands on spiritual leader, likes to take it to the street, as the Doobie Brothers sing,” said Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno.

Sarno said he’s proud to have funded Hope CDC which allows Naylor to create empowerment projects in the community.

