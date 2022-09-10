Christmas tree tagging begins at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first day of fall is only two weeks away and Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee is already kicking off the harvest season!

The farm opened for the season Saturday morning and began their annual Christmas tree tagging for those looking to claim their trees ahead of the holidays.

Western Mass News stopped by Saturday morning to speak to the owners and hear what is in store for the upcoming season.

“I do work really hard late winter, spring, summer, and this is my opening day, and this is what I work so hard for, is my tagging and cutting Christmas season,” said Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery owner Susan Lopes.

It may only be September, but Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee has already begun their annual Christmas tree tagging.

Lopes told Western Mass News that seeing the excitement from customers makes it even more special for her as a business owner.

“We have families that get together and tag their trees together out in the field, and the number of compliments I get about the quality of our trees is probably one of the most favorite parts of my business,” she told us.

Lopes added that the farm is busier than ever, and the positive energy from customers was shown on opening day.

“Everybody is so happy to be here,” she said. “We didn’t technically open until 9 a.m. this morning, but people were lined up all along Fuller Road and they started jumping the gate and wandering back here, so we opened the gates early.”

For those looking to enjoy a fall activity or purchase any fall decorations, Paul Bunyan’s offers plenty to enjoy this year.

“I unloaded some really pretty bundles of cornstalks yesterday off of a truck, a farm truck,” Lopes said. “We have bales of straw, we have the prettiest mums in the whole entire world, we got great pumpkins this year, even though it was a dry season, pumpkins are looking better than ever.”

If you want to tag a tree or check out their seasonal offers, you can stop by Paul Bunyan’s ion Fuller Road in Chicopee Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

