Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway.

According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m.

Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker heading east in Palmer.

A horse was injured in the accident, but the extent of its injuries is unknown at this time.

The condition of the human occupants, as well as the cause of the accident, has not been released.

The left lane is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

