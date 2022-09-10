Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke.

Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.

“My office and the city of Holyoke, and in particular the Holyoke Police Department, are working diligently on the front end to ensure that people are safe here,” Gulluni said.

Gulluni spoke Thursday to address public safety concerns in the city of Holyoke, following the city’s fifth murder of the year.

That murder happened at the intersection of I-391 and High Street, where our Western Mass News crews captured a heavy police presence Wednesday night.

On Friday, the Hampden District Attorney’s office announced an arrest made in that case.

Officers told Western Mass News that shortly before 5:30, they found 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett suffered from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate, where he later died.

Thursday, they were granted an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield, who was taken into custody later that day.

Police made a second arrest earlier this week in connection to another murder on Saturday night. Officers responded to Nonotuck Street in Holyoke and found 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate where he died from his injuries.

Wednesday, Holyoke and Mass State Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres. Thursday morning, they found and arrested him.

These latest arrests mean that all five murders in the city this year have resulted in arrests.

“I commend the Holyoke Police Department and its detectives. I commend the Massachusetts State Police, who are attached to my office, and members of my office who team up when these incidents happen to work together collaboratively to make sure that justice is bought for the city of Holyoke but also for a victim who lost his/her life and for the victim’s family,” Gulluni said.

Diaz-Torres was arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in Holyoke District Court and he is being held without the right to bail. His next scheduled court date is October 12th. Meantime, Velez was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court on a charge of murder and is also being held without bail. Both investigations remain ongoing.

