Latest Holyoke murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done.

A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.

Word from the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni: An uptick in the violence includes a murder Wednesday night.

Police said the murder marks the fifth murder in the city of Holyoke in the past year. Holyoke city councilor at-large Israel Rivera told Western Mass News something has to change.

“It’s an issue that we have been struggling with here in Holyoke for several years. Decades now, almost,” Rivera said.

Rivera was born and raised in Holyoke and is now a city councilor. Even as a young kid, he remembers crime being a major issue.

“As a kid, for myself, witnessing a variety of different drive-by shootings and violent situations that caused trauma that still lives within myself and others,” Rivera explained.

He believes more can be done to prevent these crimes. Friday morning, he spoke to the people of Holyoke who don’t have a home, to find out what they need from their community.

“If we want to help them, we have to do what they want to get helped. It’s not how we want. It’s not going to look how we want on our time, it’s their time, when they want it,” Rivera said.

He said he plans to have the same conversations with more residents and hopes to develop programs that will help those most in need.

“Trying to come up with more policies, and trying to get the city, and the mayor to invest more funding around developing programs for families. Developing programs for youth and developing programs for adults,” Rivera said.

He hopes by providing these programs for residents, finding them jobs and safe places to live, crime will go down, and people will stop pulling the trigger.

“If you have a lot to lose, in your mind, you think twice before making a decision that is irrational,” Rivera said.

