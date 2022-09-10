Local businesses gear up for enshrinement weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Basketball Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement is Saturday. The ceremony draws NBA legends and fans from near and far to Hoop City and can offer a boost to local businesses!

All the local businesses Western Mass News spoke with Friday afternoon said they are prepared for the big event.

Right next door to the Basketball Hall of Fame, the place to be opened its Springfield location a few months ago. Management told Western Mass News they are prepared for any all-stars that may walk through their doors.

“We are excited to get more involved in the Springfield area. I think this will really establish our ties to the community now that we’re gonna be a part of such a big event that happens every year and we’re really excited to see what enshrinement weekend holds,” said brand manager of The Place2Be, Hannah Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Red Rose Pizzeria has been open through all of the enshrinements! But Red Rose owner Rita Caputo-Capua said they still get excited when basketball legends walk through their doors year after year.

“It’s just fun, it’s just fun to see them come in and my kitchen staff most of the guys recognize players, recognize coaches...And it’s nice to see you know like some of the older players that have already retired that have already gone through the enshrinement come into the city and they support the ones being enshrined now,” she said.

As staffing continues to be an issue for many restaurants in western mass, we asked both businesses if it was an issue for this weekend, but they tell us they are set and thankful for their teams.

Friday’s tip-off celebration and awards gala were in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun. But, the enshrinement ceremony will be underway at Symphony Hall Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

