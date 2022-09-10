Locals react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Massachusetts native who is currently in England. shared with Western Mass News what it has been like outside of Buckingham Palace the past two days after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“When I arrived to the palace, there were hundreds of people at the palace, the gates, the Victorian Memorial and I had waited there for probably 45 minutes until there was a lot of commotion as if some news was about to announced,” explained Massachusetts native Mollybeth Whitson.

On Friday, England entered a new age under King Charles III, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Whitson is currently working in England and shared her eyewitness encounter while at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced.

“Came out with this official note. They were completely silent hung the note on the middle gate and that read that the queen had died peacefully this afternoon. Tomorrow, Charles will be back in London,” Whitson said.

Whitson shared a video with Western Mass News of the moment a sign was hung outside of Buckingham Palace announcing the queen’s death.

“Truly I never experienced such silence, there was no talking for, I want to say at least a minute of just shock,” Whitson said.

Western Mas News also caught up the owner of Brits R U.S. in Northampton, Allan Greaves, who grew up in England. Greaves reflected on the queen’s legacy and what she meant to him as an English citizen.

“She’s the only queen that a lot of people have ever known, nobody’s sang ‘God Save Our Gracious King’ in many, many years. My mum could remember that because she’s old enough to remember King George, who was the father,” Greaves said.

He also shared his thoughts on King Charles taking the throne.

“He’s got some big shoes to fill, so he’s got plenty of training, he’s like 73 and he just got a new job,” Greaves explained.

Whitson described a country in mourning on Friday from her point of view.

“This morning, I walked by getting my morning coffee and thousands of people bringing flowers laying them at the gates. The flags are all at half, a lot of stores have been closed out of respect for the queen and to honor her life,” she said.

On Friday, King Charles addressed the people of England. Funeral plans for the queen have not yet been released.

