Mass. DPH issues health advisory due to harmful bacteria in Pontoosuc Lake

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory after they confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake.

Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi told Western Mass News that recent algae tests detected a Cyanobacteria bloom which can have harmful health effects to those who come in contact with it.

Ordinarily, Cyanobacteria, which is naturally occurring in lakes and ponds in Massachusetts, causes no harm, however warmer weather and high nutrient concentrations create a bloom which can cause harm when it comes in contact with skin.

The bloom may also cause harm when water droplets in contact the algae are inhaled or swallowed during aquatic activities.

Cyanobacteria can cause:

Skin, eye, and/or ear irritation

Gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting and diarrhea

Muscle cramps

Nerve or liver problems (in extreme cases)

Officials also warned that pets may be at risk, especially if they lick the tainted water off their fur or paws.

Residents are urged to avoid any water that appears green and has a foul-smelling odor. Scum and/or film may also be present on the surface of the water.

Officials also warned residents to avoid the following high risk activities until further notice:

Swimming, wading, and/or diving

Drinking, allowing animals to drink from water

Water sports such as skiing, tubing, and jet skiing

Fishing

Canoeing

Rowing

Sailing

Motor boating

Paddle boarding

Kayaking

Officials ask that anyone who comes into contact with the algae or tainted water call your health care provider or Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If your pet has come into contact with the water, call your veterinarian immediately.

Anyone with questions regarding the algae bloom may call the Pittsfield Health Department at 413-499-9411.

