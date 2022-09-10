61-year-old Springfield woman dies from injuries sustained in Wakefield Street fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 61-year-old woman who occupied a home on Wakefield Street in Indian Orchard that was involved in a fire Wednesday, died from the injuries she sustained in the house’s fire.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

According to the Department of Fire Services, the fire, which occurred at 33 Wakefield Street in Indian Orchard was first reported around 4:15 Wednesday morning and caused major damage to the right side of the house. The fire was determined to have begun in the victim’s bedroom. The victim was transported to the hospital from the scene with serious injuries and later passed away.

Fire officials told Western Mass News the cause of the fire is undetermined, however, investigators found candles, incense and several boxes of matches in the area where the fire began. No working smoke alarms were in the home and the house was not protected by sprinklers.

Three adults were displaced in the fire, including the victim.

