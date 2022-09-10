Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw.

“It was probably one of the most humbling, surreal thing I’ve ever done,” said retired Holyoke firefighter Jordan Lemieux.

Lemieux dropped everything when he got the call to head to New York City to Ground Zero, where hijacked planes had crashed into the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001. He arrived on the third day with a crew from western Massachusetts.

“Getting there was unreal. It was just unreal…We went through processing that day and after that, they gave us what they call a tour guide and, ya know, we went to Battery Park, which was all ash…You can’t really describe it. What you saw on TV was just like a thumbprint,” Lemieux explained.

He’ll never forget what he witnessed.

“If you remember the sky bridge basically and underneath the sky bridge was the American Express building. He said that was now the morgue. Ok. He goes ‘Prepare yourself.’ I still get goosebumps. We walked under that into Ground Zero and literally froze in our tracks because of that enormity of that scene,” Lemieux added.

He stayed for three weeks with each image now a permanent memory.

“A piece of a tire, the tire from one of the aircraft planes in the street…The pictures of the victims, that was unbelievable. Just seeing families there, no answer, ‘Where’s my dad?’ Where’s my, ya know,” Lemieux noted.

He keeps other reminders as well including his Ground Zero security ID, a bracelet honoring a victim, a newspaper, and magazines. Lemieux told Western Mass News that his job was to counsel the New York firefighters.

“Basically, our job at first was to counsel, so one New York firefighter had piercing, what I remember, his name was John and he has piercing blue eyes and he just came running up and said ‘Can I talk to you?’ I go ‘Of course’ and he just went on with he lost his crew, he lost this…He just needed a talk,” Lemieux said.

[Reporter: Are you still in contact with any of the firefighters?]

“Yes, a lot of us are going through the cancer thing now…There is a whole list of cancers that they contribute to 9/11. New York lost a ton of guys from the aftermath,” Lemieux explained

He told us the emotional damage has been enormous.

“Who checks the checkers that check on everybody else, so you kind of talk amongst yourselves,” Lemieux said

Lemieux is thankful to have fellow retired Holyoke firefighter Dan Ware by his side today and 21 years ago. They help each other with laughing and crying, but Lemieux has a new mission: finding someone he recently met when the Ground Zero flag came to western Massachusetts.

“As you know, I carried the flag and we had a ceremony in Springfield. There was a young woman there who lost her dad. She was a senior in high school and never got to say goodbye. If she sees this, could she reach out and contact me. I got something I want to present to her…If she sees this, please find me. Call Libby James and it was given to me that day and I would really like to pass it forward,” Lemieux said.

Even after 21 years, it is still important to thank those who dropped everything to help and honor those lives that were lost.

