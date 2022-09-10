Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumer Ave. in Springfield
Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumer Ave. in Springfield(Springfield Fire Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday.

Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Locals react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Locals react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
Town by Town: September 9
Town by Town: September 9
Suspect arrested for homicide on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke
Suspect arrested for homicide on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke