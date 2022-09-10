Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday.

Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

