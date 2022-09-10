Springfield crews respond to Eastern Ave. after car crashes into house

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to Eastern Avenue Saturday morning after a car struck several vehicles before crashing into a house.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 4 a.m.

2 people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been reported.

Springfield Police have taken control the scene.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local businesses gear up for enshrinement weekend
Local businesses gear up for enshrinement weekend
Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders
Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders
Summer Warmth Hanging On!
Summer Warmth Hanging On!
Local businesses gear up for enshrinement weekend
Local businesses gear up for Enshrinement weekend