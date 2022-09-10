Springfield crews respond to Eastern Ave. after car crashes into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to Eastern Avenue Saturday morning after a car struck several vehicles before crashing into a house.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 4 a.m.

2 people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been reported.

Springfield Police have taken control the scene.

