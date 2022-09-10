Springfield man arrested, accused of stealing catalytic convertors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Under arrest: a Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in West Springfield.

West Side Police found Tyran Mohown early Friday morning, after they received a call from the security company at the Balise Collision Center on Riverdale Street, after hearing a saw go off.

Officers said they found Mohown laying down between vehicles in the USA Medical Supply parking lot, with a black duffle bag with three catalytic converters and a saw inside. He’s facing three counts of receiving stolen property, among other things.

Western Mass News caught up with the president and owner of USA Medical Supply, Richard Spafford, who said his employees had to take their personal vehicles this morning because they were in a bind with two of their three company vans missing their catalytic converters. They were delayed this morning, which not only impacted them, but members of the community as well.

“We go out we service hospital beds, stairlifts, handicap equipment that a lot of people in the community rely on for us to do the repairs for,” Spafford explained.

He said they’ll now have to do service calls Saturday to make up for the lost time. He said this is the second time in a year someone has tried to steal catalytic converters from their vehicles. And paying to have them welded back on is a costly repair.

“It could be anywhere from 1000 to 2000 dollars for a catalytic converter, plus you have to pay labor to put those on,” Spafford said.

He said he commends the West Springfield Police Department for their speedy response and encourages anyone if you hear a saw or power equipment in the middle of the night to contact police.

