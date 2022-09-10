Summer Warmth Hanging On!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Warm, Sunny, and a little humid today with cooler temps and clouds on Sunday.

High pressure continues to bring tranquil weather to western Mass as we kick off the weekend. Some haze may be noticeable this weekend from the western wildfires. Smoke is high up in the atmosphere, so there’s no concern for air quality, but it may give us some interesting color for sunset and the moon rise.

Hurricane Earl is easily seen on the satellite this weekend passing well to our east. However, if you’re heading to the coast, dangerous rip currents and high surf are expected this weekend. Weather-wise, everyone in southern New England will see a bright, warm Saturday and a cloudier, muggier Sunday.

Clouds increase for Sunday and Monday along with humidity. We stay seasonable with highs in the 70s to near 80 and also mainly rain-free. There’s a low risk for a shower both days, but very spotty although clouds likely win out. Rain chances increase Monday night and our next rainy day will be Tuesday as low pressure passes through New England. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder look likely through Tuesday evening.

Following a cold front late Tuesday, a cooler, drier air mass builds back into New England. Fall like weather is on tap from Wednesday into next weekend with sunshine and 70s along with cooler temps at night and very dry air. Gusty breezes expected Tuesday to Thursday with this transition. A great way to kickoff the Big E!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.