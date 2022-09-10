Town by Town: September 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Chicopee, a flag raising was held for the U.S. Air Force. The flag was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce!

The event kicked off Friday morning at City Hall.

In West Springfield, the countdown is on for the Big E! Rides and vendors are already popping up! If you make it to the fair, be sure to stop by the Western Mass News Big E studio on the Avenue of States!

In Holyoke, Nick’s Nest had an ice cream fundraiser! The fundraiser is meant to benefit Maddie Schmidt, a young girl who was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer in February.

We’re told she has undergone six weeks of radiation and will now proceed with a clinical trial in Philadelphia. 50 percent of Nick’s Nest ice cream sales will be donated to the Schmidt Family to help with upcoming costs.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.