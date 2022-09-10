Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee

Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes.

In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers.

Catch more on the highlights and the scores in the video above.

