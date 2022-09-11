9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Agawam

9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Agawam
9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Agawam
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

A ceremony of remembrance of the tragedy was held in Agawam Saturday. The gathering honored everyone who lost their lives in those terror attacks.

Many local leaders spoke at the event, including Senator John Velis, who said the anniversary reminds him just how important public service officials are.

“People made decisions to completely disregard their well-being, their safety, their families, to never to see them again...One of the silver lining I think is God forbid something like that were ever to happen again, I know that the men and women in fire services. I know that the men and women of law enforcement and I know the men and women of the military would respond the same way they did that way 21 years ago. With complete abandon and disregard for their own being,” Velis said.

The ceremony took place in front of the Agawam Fire Department.

