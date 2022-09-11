Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement brings game legends, fans together in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, basketball legends, past and present, gathered in Springfield for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement.

It was a big night for Hoop City as basketball stars and fans came together to honor and celebrate the careers of legends and their contributions to the game.

“Even though I never met them I feel like I know them like they’re like family so I want to be there for their important events,” said Cesar Garcia of Los Angeles, California.

The biggest names in basketball came together to celebrate the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall, where the careers of past and present stars are commemorated.

Including the late NBA legend Larry Costello.

“It’s been a long time coming and we are just so so happy to be here and to be a part of this,” said Kathy Spado and Mike Pastuf, members of Costello’s family.

Western Mass News spoke with members of Costello’s family Saturday evening. They told Western Mass News it was a celebratory moment when they received the enshrinement news. they tell us they miss him but they know he is smiling down on them.

“Larry’s always been the guy in our family that we looked up to we watched w had a great time sharing his career and with him over the years,” they said.

Others cheered on four-time NBA Champion Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs. Fans Western Mass News caught up with traveled from near and far to be a part of the big night.

“When you’re a die-hard Ginobili fan like I am, Spurs fan, you’re wiling to fly out here for this event,” said Garcia.

If fans can tell Manu anything?

“Thank him for all the championships he’s won, just made my childhood days really good,” said Trevor Holzer of Branford, Connecticut.

