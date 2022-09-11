Easthampton man presented with Civilian Bravery award for saving neighbor from fire

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton man is being honored in Boston Sunday after he saved his wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire back in May.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery in a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

The annual award is given in honor of those who have demonstrated “exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.”

The award was named after Acton’s Madeline “Amy” Sweeney, an American Airlines flight attendant of 14 years who was killed while aboard the American Airlines Flight 11 when it was hijacked and flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 21 years ago. Sweeney managed to contact a ground service crew and pass along crucial information about the hijackers’ plans. She left behind her husband and 2 young children.

On Sunday, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy remarked on Sweeney’s heroism, saying:

“The story of Amy Sweeney aboard Flight 11 on September 11th illustrates how thoughtful civilian action in dangerous situations can save countless lives. As Amy’s conversation with officials on the ground provided critical, real-time information about the 9/11 attacks, Paul’s swift response to locate and save a person with mobility limitations prevented a dangerous fire from turning fatal. On this 21st anniversary of 9/11, we continue fulfilling our promise to never forget by honoring the legacy of Amy Sweeney and the actions of Mr. Galotti.”

Lt. Governor Polito said that Galotti’s actions embodied Sweeney’s bravery, stating:

“Presenting the Madeline ‘Amy’ Sweeney award to a courageous resident of the Commonwealth each year has been a tremendous honor, and it is a privilege to today recognize Mr. Paul Galotti for his immeasurable heroism. Paul Galotti’s actions to search for and rescue his Easthampton neighbor undoubtedly saved his life, and his selfless act of bravery is the embodiment of Madeline ‘Amy’ Sweeney’s memory and all that this distinguished award represents.”

Galotti was also honored for going beyond this act of courage to assist his displaced neighbors with their material needs following the fire, establishing an online fundraiser to pay for the costs of necessities they had lost.

Galotti was nominated by State Senator John Velis, as well as Easthampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris. He was selected by the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery Selection Committee, chaired by Lt. Governor Polito.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.