Holyoke Police respond to stabbing at Family Dollar on High Street

Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke Police patch(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to a stabbing on High Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police, they were called to 555 High Street for a reports of a stabbing at Family Dollar.

Authorities said that the victim’s identity and condition are not able to be released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by Holyoke Police.

