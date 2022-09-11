Holyoke Police respond to stabbing at Family Dollar on High Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to a stabbing on High Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police, they were called to 555 High Street for a reports of a stabbing at Family Dollar.

Authorities said that the victim’s identity and condition are not able to be released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by Holyoke Police.

