More Clouds, More Humidity. Any Rain To Start Off The Work Week?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After an amazing weather day yesterday, things turn a bit more unsettled over the next few days.

Today, we will start off milder than the past few days but highs will mainly stay below the 80 degree mark under mainly cloudy skies. More Humid as well with dewpoints in the 60s. There could be a scattered shower through the day, but most towns should remain dry. This is good news for those who are attending memorial services as today marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country. There’s a better chance at a few showers through the day closer to NYC.

Though will be on the muggy side, but the real humidity comes in for Monday into Tuesday. Monday will be mostly cloudy, with chances for a spot shower throughout the day. Cloud cover may break going into the early evening, but then overnight Monday into Tuesday, we have a cold front approaching from our west, and a low-pressure system forming to our south. This will bring in some more showers for a good portion of the day on Tuesday.

Through Tuesday, we could see anywhere from a quarter inch of rain to about 3 quarters. A beneficial rain, as we are still in a moderate drought. Luckily, our drought as improved and looks to continue to do so. There’s also a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. We will monitor this threat as it gets closer.

We look to dry out nicely for Wednesday as our low-pressure system departs, with temps in the middle to upper-70′s and a mostly sunny sky. That dry and pleasant trend looks to continue into Thursday and Friday for the start of the Big E, with temps in the lower to middle-70′s. Dry stretch continues into next weekend and early the following week, but we are trending warmer, as we look to take another run at the middle-80′s once again early the following week. This is great new for the Big E which kicks off on Friday!

