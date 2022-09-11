North Carlina woman killed in crash on Route 116 in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Carolina woman is dead following a two-car accident at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield Saturday evening.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Communications Director Laurie Loisel, a 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Massachusetts State Troopers from the Shelburne Falls barracks, the State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), Northwestern DA’s Detective Unit, and first responders from Plainfield and Ashfield all responded.

The other vehicle’s operator, a 22-year-old male, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle was transporting any other passengers.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

