Police investigation underway for an unattended, suspicious death in South Hadley
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A police investigation is underway for an unattended death in South Hadley.
The death was described by the Northwestern District Attorneys office as “suspicious.”
The body of an unnamed 71-year-old man, who lived in the house, was discovered at 37 Long Street around 2:00 Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Western Mass News will provide the latest updates as they are made available.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.