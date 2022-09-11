Police investigation underway for an unattended, suspicious death in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A police investigation is underway for an unattended death in South Hadley.

The death was described by the Northwestern District Attorneys office as “suspicious.”

The body of an unnamed 71-year-old man, who lived in the house, was discovered at 37 Long Street around 2:00 Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Western Mass News will provide the latest updates as they are made available.

