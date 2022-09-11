Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared.

Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.

No injuries were reported.

