Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton

By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared.

Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

