Remembrance ceremonies held on 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Ceremonies were held throughout western Massachusetts to honor the lives that were lost.

America’s National Song of Remembrance played in West Springfield on Sunday morning where a ceremony was held to honor the victims, their families, and the heroes of 9/11 21 years later.

“On behalf of the city, I want to say thank you, all of you, that come out,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt. “We always say never forget, and because of you, we don’t. Because of you every year, we know we have one of the biggest ceremonies around on the day to make sure no one ever forgets and remembers this moment.”

Many gathered on the town common at the Eternal Flame Memorial to pay their respects Sunday, including West Springfield Police Chief Paul Connor. He told Western Mass News that 9/11 is a day that will never be forgotten.

“We do our daily things differently now,” Chief Connor said. “We know that life is precious and we know that, at any time, we are subject to what the rest of the world is, as far as terror goes.”

Keynote speaker, retired Army Colonel Christopher Riga, was also at the ceremony. He shared what he was doing when the attacks happened.

“When the first plane struck, I was a captain and Third Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. We watched in horror, the tragedy that just happened, thinking that it was a terrible accident,” Col. Riga said. “For so many of us, the attacks on 9/11 were personal. I grew up in Westfield. I had three high school friends killed that day, two on flights coming out of Boston.”

Col. Riga also reminded people that 9/11 remains a day of reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people.

“That day and every anniversary of it should remind us it was one that jolted our great nation out of complacency and made us realize we’re not immune to the worldwide terrorist threat,” he said.

