Annual Sons of Erin 9/11 ceremony remembers the lives of three Westfield residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield residents came together Sunday to remember the victims of the September 11th attacks.

The Caledonian Pipe Band leading Sunday’s ceremony at the “Sons of Erin” to remember Westfields own Tara Shea Cramer, Brian Murphy, and Danny Trant who died in the attacks 21 years ago.

There’s a memorial to the three of them at the Sons, who have conducted the ceremony every year for the last 20 years. Members of their families were at the ceremony, as they have been every year.

People from Westfield and all over western Mass. heard from Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe, State Senator John Velis and State Representative Kelly Pease, on the importance of this 9/11 remembrance each year.

“Well, it’s very important to the families that are here from Dan and Kara and Brian. Every year, as I said before, we try to tone it down a bit every year. As long as they want us to keep going on, we’ll keep doing it,” said Patrick Murphy.

The Sone of Erin ceremony, just one of many in western Mass. this weekend, that remembered all those who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.