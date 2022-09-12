Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about a stabbing outside the Family Dollar store in Holyoke Sunday afternoon.

We obtained court documents Monday to get answers about what took place and the sister of the man under arrest told us this incident was out of character for her brother and that he has struggled with a drug addiction for some time.

On Sunday, Holyoke Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Family Dollar store located on High Street in the city. According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, police found Ramon Nieves when responding to the scene. He had an empty black knife sheath with an orange knife found in the shopping cart he was pushing.

Investigators said the victim, Richard Santos, came to the store to find Nieves after his stepdaughter’s mother, an employee at the store, claimed he had said inappropriate things to her. An argument led to Santos punching Nieves, then Nieves stabbing santos.

Western Mass News spoke with Nitza Adjuder, the sister of Nieves. She told us she currently lives in Arizona, but grew up in Holyoke with her brother, Damon. She explained her reaction when she first found out the news about her brother.

“Immediately, I just broke and fell to my knees. I’m like ‘What is going on?’ because he has a drug issue and he’s always had a drug issue all his life, but that is so out of character,” Adjuder explained.

She told us Ramon has also struggled with mental health issues.

“My brother has never been good mentally because of the drugs. My mom has always basically taken care of him until my mom passed away in 2016. When my mom passed away in 2016, it was the first time that Ramon had found himself alone,” Adjuder noted.

Nieves is being held at $2,500 bail and his next appearance in court is scheduled to be held on October 7. We did reach out to Holyoke Police for an update on the condition of the victim and we’re told that the victim is in stable condition.

