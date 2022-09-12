Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us.

We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who told Western Mass News that officers on a weekend late-night entertainment detail were helping cars get out of the nearby parking garage and making sure the bars cleared out as smoothly as possible when they responded to a disturbance on East Columbus Avenue.

“There was an arrest made with an individual striking a security guard with a cane,” Walsh said.

Walsh told Western Mass News just around that same time, additional officers heard gunshots and quickly responded. A shooting took place inside of a parking garage on Worthington Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. It’s something police said happens a few times a year.

“Once or twice a year, there’s seemingly some sort of incident or violence going in in the garage,” Walsh noted.

Walsh told us at the time, hundreds of people can be in that parking garage after leaving the bars and clubs in the area late at night. He said their officers are downtown monitoring as many of these late-night establishments as possible. However, he notes they can’t be everywhere at once.

“Luckily, they were in a range where they heard the gunshots go off, so we know they’re in the right area,” Walsh explained.

Walsh said when officers went to investigate the gunshots, they saw a car speed off. That car later ended up at Baystate Medical Center with a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Walsh told Western Mass News that detectives are investigating what started the altercation on East Columbus Avenue and in the parking garage on Worthington Street.

“Doesn’t seem like there’s anything happening inside the clubs. It seems like it was more outside on the street in the garage when people are possibly intoxicated or whatever it may be,” Walsh noted.

Walsh said investigators are working with what he called uncooperative witnesses, as well as reviewing security footage.

