Holyoke City Council comments regarding police force to be addressed Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police plan to address the controversy sparked by comments made at a city council meeting earlier this month.

The comment in question was brought up during a conversation about funding for ShotSpotter technology in the city.

A news conference is planned for Tuesday in Holyoke with members of the Holyoke Police Department about the comments made on September 1st.

The Holyoke City Council meeting turned tense on September 1st as members discussed a $50,000 federal grant that would partially fund ShotSpotter technology in the city, a system that identifies where a gunshot originated.

“When ShotSpotter is used correctly, the technology gives them more advanced understanding about what they’re responding to and going into,” said Holyoke City Councilor Joseph McGiverin.

These comments led Councilor Jose Maldonado Velez to speak out in opposition.

“As someone that was born and raised in the flats, I’ll say a lot of the trauma that came from me was this police force, as someone at the presentation yesterday where we talked about gangs and all this stuff, the police is a gang,” Councilor Maldonado Velez said.

He then criticized the use of ShotSpotter technology.

“When I think again of having this tool to send more police out there into the community, it doesn’t for me,” said Councilor Maldonado Velez. “It’s not to protect our people.”

City Councilor David Bartley then added his response to that comment after Councilor Maldonado Velez finished speaking.

“Quite possibly one of the most irresponsible comments I’ve heard in my ten and a half years was just uttered,” Councilor Bartley said. “To not give the police tools, to limit the number of tools, to call them essentially a gang…. That’s going to go unanswered?”

The council decided to table the item for future consideration. The whole conversation got a reaction from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in the city last week following an uptick in violence in the community.

“Speaking of comments that were made recently around the issue of ShotSpotter, which is a technology the city of Springfield has used for upwards of 15 years, has never been characterized by anybody as something as a tool of inequality or something that unfairly polices black and brown communities, quite the contrary,” DA Gulluni said.

A press conference will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. where the Holyoke Police captain will be addressing the comment made by Councilor Maldonado Velez.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.