LIVE : President Biden visits Boston to discuss bipartisan infrastructure bill

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - President Biden is making an appearance Monday in Boston.

He touched down at Logan Airport shortly before noon and he will be joined by Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss funding in Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The president will the deliver remarks at the JFK Library in Boston and discuss his initiatives to end cancer as we know it, calling this his moonshot cancer progress, paralleling JFK’s moonshot speech 60 years ago.

Western Mass News is in Boston and will have the latest starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

