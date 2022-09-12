Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car show was held in Feeding Hills for a good cause Sunday.

The annual event helps to raise money for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Event organizers told Western Mass News why raising money for the Veterans is so important.

“The Soldiers’ Home definitely needs the help, especially after the last couple years so were just happy to donate and raise money for them and help any way we can,” said event organizer Paul Frasco.

Despite the rain, Paul said the show was successful.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

