Military aircraft lands at Bradley Airport with engine trouble

A military plane made a landing at Bradley Monday morning after an engine failure.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A C-130 military plane made a landing at Bradley Airport with an engine out.

Firefighters reported that they responded to Bradley International Airport’s Connecticut National Guard hangar on Monday morning.

IAFF Local S-15 CT State Firefighters reported that the plane’s #4 engine was out and it landed on runway 6.

The Connecticut National Guard confirmed the engine trouble, but added that the plane made it safely to the runway. No one was hurt.

The guard called what happened a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft’s four engines.

The 103rd Airlift Wing firefighters also responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

