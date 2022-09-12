Motorcyclist seriously injured in Montgomery crash

By Ryan Trowbridge
Sep. 12, 2022
MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been seriously injured in an afternoon crash in Hampden County.

Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Main Road in Montgomery around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

