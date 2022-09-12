Motorcyclist seriously injured in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been seriously injured in an afternoon crash in Hampden County.

Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Main Road in Montgomery around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

