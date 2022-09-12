First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Warm and humid today with some clearing into this evening. However, more clouds and rain are on the way and Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Clouds fill back in later tonight and showers become more likely near and after midnight. Expect mild and muggy weather with lows in the 60s. Downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible in the early morning hours on Tuesday. While nothing severe is expected in the morning, any thunderstorms around during bus stop time can be dangerous for the kiddos waiting.

Some breaks in the clouds are possible, but scattered showers will still be around throughout Tuesday morning. Warm and humid ahead of a cold front with highs in the 70s to near 80 and dew points up around 70. From roughly 3-7pm, scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front will move through western Mass. There’s a low risk for a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts or even a weak/brief tornado. Our weather quiets down by the evening.

Breezy and less humid Wednesday with some lingering scattered clouds. It will be a seasonable day with highs in the 70s to near 80 for the valley and more low 70s for the Berkshires. A dry front will usher in even drier air for Thursday and Friday with dew points falling into the 30s and 40s! Surface high pressure builds to our north, bringing sunshine and fall-like temperatures during the day and clear, chilly and crisp nights.

Our weather should still be tranquil as we head into the weekend. High pressure will keep humidity low Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. A trend to warmer, more humid weather begins Sunday and goes through the mid part of next week. Shower chances will increase over this time as well, but after tomorrow’s rain, we likely won’t see any more until late Sunday or Monday.

