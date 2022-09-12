President Biden announces cancer moonshot plan during Boston visit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Big announcements came out of Boston during President Biden’s visit to the city Monday.

President Biden announced two big updates during his visit to the Bay State.

Most recently, he was here at the JFK Library, discussing what he calls his Moonshot Cancer progress update.

It has been 60 years since John F. Kennedy made his Moonshot speech, announcing his goal to get a man on the moon and bring him back.

The President announced Monday his own American Moonshot dream, another scientific advancement, in ending cancer as we know it.

As part of that plan, he announced a new director for a new agency that will drive biomedical innovation that supports the health of all Americans.

He also signed an executive order to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative.

President Biden discussed the cancer cabinet’s progress towards delivering game-changing cancer detection technologies and supporting talented researchers from across the United States.

“We know we can change the trajectory,” President Biden explained. “For example, to prevent cancer, scientists are exploring whether mRNA vaccine technology that brought us safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines could be used to stop cancer cells when they first arise, target the right treatments. We’re learning more about how to use genetics, immune response, and other factors to tell which combination of treatments are likely to work best for each individual.”

Before heading to JFK Library, the President stopped to make an announcement at Boston Logan International Airport. He was joined by Governor Charlie Baker. There, he announced upgrades at Logan International Airport, thanks to the Federal Infrastructure Law.

These upgrades will add 5,900 new jobs. Some upgrades include more gates, baggage claims, and ticket counters. They will also expand accessibility with new ramps, elevators, wheelchair accessible shuttles, and buses.

“Through the infrastructure law, we’re investing $62 million here at Logan,” President Biden said. “It’s the largest grant for airport terminals in the country thus far, one of the largest federal investments in airports ever, ever.”

The President left the library at 5:30 p.m. with dozens of UMass Boston students cheering as he drove by.

