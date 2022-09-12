Registration opens for 2023 Boston Marathon

The starting line in Hopkinton, MA for the 123rd Boston Marathon
The starting line in Hopkinton, MA for the 123rd Boston Marathon(MGN Online / Boston Marathon / Twitter)
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Registration opened for the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday.

Next year’s race will be held on April 17 with 30,000 participants.

The Boston Athletic Association said that registration will continue through the week and close at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The same registration process has been used for the past two years. It allows for any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application.

At this time, proof of vaccination is not required, but COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

