Registration underway for Bright Nights 5k

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Believe it or not, we’re about two months away from the start of Bright Nights in Forest Park and as preparations start to pick up, people have been signing up all day for the 17th annual Bright Nights 5k road race.

The opportunity to drive through Forest Park all lit up for the holidays is coming soon as Bright Nights returns for the 29th time. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News it also means the return of the popular Bright Nights 5k road race.

“People do like to come [the same people] year after year. Some are serious and some just go for the fun of it because it’s very pretty and many come dressed in costume,” Matt said.

Registration for the three-mile race began on Monday with the first 500 runners getting a spot.

“We have runners from Connecticut, from New Hampshire…The first time, a woman came and said, ‘I don’t know what this is all about and some friends of mine said ‘you got to do it.’ She didn’t even know what Bright Nights was. She came up and she was surprised at what it was,” Matt explained.

Matt pointed out that Bright Nights was the biggest holiday event during COVID-19, especially when there were no other major festivities were going on.

“We got permission from the governor’s office to do it. It had to be touchless, so all the tickets had to be pre-sold,” Matt noted.

The road race was virtual in 2020 and returned to normal last year. Matt told us about something different this year that people may notice: a brand-new blizzard tunnel.

“We’ve had damage to them with trees falling on them. Those [arches of lights] are going to be brand new,” Matt added.

Race registration fees go to the Spirit of Springfield, which sponsors many big events in the city, and Matt is grateful to continue this annual holiday tradition.

“If we were unable to do Bright Nights, there would not be a pancake breakfast…We were all furloughed. I furloughed myself and the people that work with me, but I went into work every day so that we can continue to raise the money that we need to make this happen,” Matt said.

Matt said Santa will be in his workshop throughout the festivities. Bright Nights begins on November 25 and the 5k will start at 6:30 p.m. on November 28.

