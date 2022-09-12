Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend.

Police responded to a scene on Lawn Street Friday afternoon around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that they discovered the body of a 71-year-old man inside a home, and police investigated the situation as a suspicious death. They have not released the victim’s identity yet.

We stopped by Monday afternoon and spoke with neighbors who told us that they saw a number of police cars here Friday night. They added that this kind of incident is extremely uncommon here.

“This is, like, the nicest little neighborhood,” said resident Tim Wheeler. “Everyone walks their dogs, and to see something like that, it was shocking. It was a little eye-opening, for sure.”

We followed up with investigators Monday who told us that they believe there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Northwestern DA’s office.

