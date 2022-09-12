Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient.

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.

Prosecutors said that the family of a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in Wilbraham reported to Robinson’s home health agency, in November 2021, that Robinson allegedly abused the patient and that the incident was caught on the family’s video surveillance system.

It’s alleged that Robinson, who is a licensed CNA, shook the patient from a recliner and dragged her into a bathroom, which caused noticable bruising on the patient’s left arm and side.

The home health agency reportedly terminated Robinson’s employment and reported her to state authorities. A subsequent investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health resulted in Robinson’s license being suspended and the matter was referred to Healey’s Medicaid fraud division.

Robinson will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court at a later date.

