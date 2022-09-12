Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient.

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.

Prosecutors said that the family of a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in Wilbraham reported to Robinson’s home health agency, in November 2021, that Robinson allegedly abused the patient and that the incident was caught on the family’s video surveillance system.

It’s alleged that Robinson, who is a licensed CNA, shook the patient from a recliner and dragged her into a bathroom, which caused noticable bruising on the patient’s left arm and side.

The home health agency reportedly terminated Robinson’s employment and reported her to state authorities. A subsequent investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health resulted in Robinson’s license being suspended and the matter was referred to Healey’s Medicaid fraud division.

Robinson will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of Bright Nights in Springfield MA
Registration underway for Bright Nights 5k
With The Big E opening on Friday, there are many moving parts right now at the fairgrounds.
Vendors working for finish preparations ahead of 2022 Big E
President Joe Biden
President Biden visits Boston to discuss bipartisan infrastructure bill
A C-130 military aircraft landed at Bradley Airport without the use of one of its engines.
Military aircraft lands at Bradley Airport with engine trouble