Town by Town: Welcoming America, cancer golf tournament, and mural festival

The Scantic Valley YMCA in Wilbraham is joining Welcoming America to celebrate immigrants’ contributions to communities.

Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of the country.

The event is an opportunity for neighbors, both immigrants and U.S.-born residents, to get to know one another.

The Scantic Valley YMCA will host an array of activities like a family movie, pre-school and youth story times and more.

Town by town takes us to Longmeadow where Cancer House of Hope held its annual golf tournament fundraising event on Monday.

The golf tournament brings together a network of local friends and supporters who believe in the value of community support, wellness, and hope for all in the community who are managing a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer House of Hope has been a mainstay in the community, providing counseling support, healing therapies, and wellness programs in a non-clinical setting for all whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield for the Fresh Paint Mural Festival.

The festival kicked off Saturday and runs until this Sunday.

The festival will feature nine new murals in Mason Square, the North End, and the South End of Springfield.

This year’s festival will also re-create two murals painted by the late Nelson Stevens, who directed the painting of over 30 murals in the city in the 1970s.

