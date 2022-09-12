UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S.

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top public universities in the U.S.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, UMass Amherst came in at number 26 out of the top 227 schools in the U.S.

The university maintained its positioning on the list from last year, now tying with the University of Connecticut and Texas A&M.

The U.S. News rankings are based on a variety of factors, including graduation rate performance, undergrad academic reputation, faculty resources, and retention rates.

