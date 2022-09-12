UMass Minutemen to play at 2023 Frozen Fenway

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass men’s hockey team will be hitting the road this season for some outdoor hockey.

UMass Athletics announced Monday that the Minutemen will take on the Boston College Eagles in the second game of Frozen Fenway, scheduled for Saturday January 7, at 6 p.m. In the first game of the doubleheader, it will be a matchup between the Huskies when Northeastern takes on UConn at 2:30 p.m.

UMass men’s hockey head coach Greg Carvel said in a statement:

“It will be an honor to represent Hockey East at Frozen Fenway this winter...Beyond that it will be a spirited game against a rival opponent in a unique and historic venue. It will be a memorable game for everyone involved. I look forward to experiencing support from the countless UMass alumni in the Boston area at such a special event.”

The 2023 Frozen Fenway marks the third time that UMass has been a part of Frozen Fenway. They previously played in the 2012 event against the Vermont Catamounts and the 2017 event against the Boston University Terriers.

Tickets go on-sale on September 22.

